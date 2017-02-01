FJN Facebook | FairburyTV Facebook | FJN Twitter | FairburyTV Twitter | Contact Us
    Packing in the Generosity
    Wednesday, February 1, 2017 1:01 PM
    “Any religious belief, or even non-religious belief, that want to help hungry people not be hungry are welcome,” Pastor Brian Julin-McCleary of American Lutheran Church in Fairbury of  Mercy Meals event coming Feb. 4.

    City Power Plant May Close March 1
    Wednesday, February 1, 2017 12:47 PM
    Due to obsolete equipment, the Fairbury Municipal Power Plant may close March 1.

    Pool Bond Issue, Ballot Clarified
    Wednesday, February 1, 2017 12:44 PM
    After questions came to the Fairbury Journal-News on the local pool bond issue, a clarification has come from a city official.

Sports

    Jeffs Win At Home Against W-C
    Wednesday, February 1, 2017 2:13 PM
    The Jeffs started out hot, putting in 18 points in the opening quarter, and cruised to the 55-37 Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament win over the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines. 

    Lady Jeffs Battle Back, Advance in SNC Tournament
    Wednesday, February 1, 2017 2:10 PM
    The opening round game against the Wilber-Clatonia Lady Wolverines started out much the same as others this season, slow for the Lady Jeffs. 

    Wednesday, February 1, 2017 2:06 PM
    After spending nearly the entire season away from home, the Jeffs wrestling team finally got its chance to show Fairbury what they were made of. Last Friday the Jeffs welcomed nine other teams to town for the Fairbury Invite. 

Editorials

    Wednesday, February 1, 2017 2:05 PM
    Following last Sunday’s two NFL conference championship blowouts, the stage is set for Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots to be played Feb. 5, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

    Wednesday, February 1, 2017 1:15 PM
    “From now on, therefore, we regard no one from a human point of view; even though we once knew Christ from a human point of view, we know him no longer that way.  So if anyone is in Christ, there is a new creation:  everything old has passed away; see, everything has become new!  All this is from God, who reconciled us to himself through Christ, and has given us the ministry of reconciliation.” 
    2 Corinthians 5:16-18

    Wednesday, February 1, 2017 1:14 PM
    We need a new pool. My idea, if the pool bond fails, is pretty simple: Have another bond election, lower the maximum of the bond to $3 million, and, if that bond passes, build the pool next to Walmart just off the highway. Part of the bond can be land acquisition. There are thousands of cars a day that pass that area, so it would be recognizable from a distance, easy to get to and accessible from different points by vehicle. 

Obituaries

    Wednesday, February 1, 2017 1:10 PM
    Laveryl Eugene Jensby, 82 died Jan. 26, at his home in Wilber. 

    Wednesday, February 1, 2017 1:09 PM
    Leola “Lee” Gutzmer Rickey was an eastern Nebraska girl born to Meta and Herbert Gitzmer in 1926. A lifelong Cornhusker fan, she married her dear husband, Earl David Rickey in Denver, CO, in 1946.

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 7:54 AM
    Robert "Bob" Dale Flagle,61 passed away January 11, 2017 in LIncoln, NE. Bob was born September 20, 1955 in Fairbury, NE
Tom Osborne Speaks on TeamMates Program
Trevor Gill, Social Media Editor, The Fairbury Journal-News/FairburyTV
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
February 2017

This Week's Events

FHS 1962 Reunion at 4:28 PM on 1/3/2017
Start Time: 1/3/2017 4:28:00 PM
End Time: 3/5/2017 12:00:00 AM
Fairbury High School class of 1962. A gathering of members and spouses will be held in AZ March 3, 4, 5, 2017. For details please contact Kathy Weichels 406 855 8296 or email mtweichels@yahoo.com
Shrimp Feed at 1:07 PM on 2/1/2017
Start Time: 2/1/2017 1:07:00 PM
End Time: 2/4/2017 6:00:00 PM
Shrimp Feed, Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Diller Opera House, from 5-8 p.m.
Meal Packing Event at 1:07 PM on 2/1/2017
Start Time: 2/1/2017 1:07:00 PM
End Time: 2/4/2017 9:00:00 AM
On Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., with the biggest need from 1-7 p.m., a meal packing event will be held at the Odell Community Building through Mercy Meals of Southeast Nebraska and the Jefferson County Ministerial Association. Meals will be packed to be shipped out domestically and internationally. Everyone in the community is welcome to come help in helping feed the hungry. For more information please contact Pastor Brian at American Lutheran Church, (402) 587-0556.
Optimist at 1:59 PM on 2/1/2017
Start Time: 2/1/2017 1:59:00 PM
End Time: 2/3/2017 12:00:00 AM
The Nebraska District of Optimist International will hold their second Quarter Conference at the Beatrice Holiday Inn Express this weekend. The Optimist Club of Beatrice will host visiting members to a Soup Supper in the Hotel lobby Friday, Feb. 3 from 6-8:00 p.m. Saturday, February 4, activities will begin with a welcome from Beatrice Mayor, Stan Wirth and presentation of colors by Cub Scout Pack 223 followed by the national anthem sung by 8 year old Alecia Bedlan of Fairbury. At an evening banquet, Awards for the 2015-2016 Optimist year will be presented to individuals and clubs that impacted the lives of children. A plaque will be given in appreciation of Dan and Cara Whitney’s generous contributions to benefit children through their “Git R Done” Foundation. Lynn Ayers, Executive Director of the Child Advocacy Center will be the Keynote speaker. Entertainment will be provided by Alecia Bedlan.
