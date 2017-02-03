FJN Facebook | FairburyTV Facebook | FJN Twitter | FairburyTV Twitter | Contact Us
  • Third Graders Read to Cedarwood Residents
  • Barn Fire Near Thompson Thursday Afternoon
  • Pool bond will not benefit parks
    
  • BRIDGE MATCH FUNDS GO TO THREE JEFFERSON COUNTY BRIDGES

    Friday, February 3, 2017 1:57 PM
    The bridges of Jefferson County are finally getting some much needed love.
    At the Jefferson County Commissioners Meeting of Tuesday, Jan. 24, it was agreed to begin three new engineering studies, focusing on three bridges in Jefferson County. 

  • Blue Rivers Basin Community Alert System

    Friday, February 3, 2017 1:56 PM
    (Jefferson, Saline and Gage)
    To be better informed, the Blue Rivers Basin Community Alert System needs some help. The system allows the counties to send emergency alerts and community notifications that affect citizens. Once signed up, enrollees will receive notification on your landline phone, email, cell phone and the system also allows posting to BRBCAS Facebook and Twitter social media sites. 

  • Accident this afternoon near Plymouth

    Thursday, February 2, 2017 7:41 PM
    At approximately 1615 the 2nd of February 2017 Jefferson County Communications received a call of a Car/Semi crash at the intersection of Highway 4 and 573 Ave west of Plymouth. 

  • Mach signs with Wayne

    Friday, February 3, 2017 2:49 PM

  • free throws lift D-O to title game

    Friday, February 3, 2017 2:37 PM
    Pressure is both good and bad.
    Thursday evening, second seed Diller-Odell stood tall in crunch time at the free throw line sinking eight charity tosses to hold off third seed Lourdes Central Catholic, 39-33 in semifinal play of the Pioneer Conference Girls Basketball Tournament played at Pawnee City High School.

  • Jeffs Win At Home Against W-C

    Wednesday, February 1, 2017 2:13 PM
    The Jeffs started out hot, putting in 18 points in the opening quarter, and cruised to the 55-37 Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament win over the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines. 

  • POOL HUSTLER

    Friday, February 3, 2017 2:53 PM
    Now look, I hate to harp on things (not true, I actually enjoy harping on things) but we don't have much time left, so I'm going to gripe about the pool some more. 

  • Letter to the Editor

    Friday, February 3, 2017 2:52 PM
    Editor:
    I am writing to encourage anyone who has the opportunity to vote in the up-coming bond election for a new swimming pool and improved City Park infrastructure to vote YES! Only those of us in the city limits have the privilege to vote on the proposed bond but when the time comes we will be more than happy to accept donations from anyone in the county and throughout the country who might want to contribute to this great cause. If we can just get the bond to pass, funding-raising and grant efforts will begin which will considerably lower the tax burden of the few.

  • A Super Match Up

    Wednesday, February 1, 2017 2:05 PM
    Following last Sunday’s two NFL conference championship blowouts, the stage is set for Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots to be played Feb. 5, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

  • Laveryl Jensby

    Wednesday, February 1, 2017 1:10 PM
    Laveryl Eugene Jensby, 82 died Jan. 26, at his home in Wilber. 

  • Leola “Lee” Gutzmer Rickey

    Wednesday, February 1, 2017 1:09 PM
    Leola “Lee” Gutzmer Rickey was an eastern Nebraska girl born to Meta and Herbert Gitzmer in 1926. A lifelong Cornhusker fan, she married her dear husband, Earl David Rickey in Denver, CO, in 1946.

  • Robert Flagle

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 7:54 AM
    Robert "Bob" Dale Flagle,61 passed away January 11, 2017 in LIncoln, NE. Bob was born September 20, 1955 in Fairbury, NE
Tom Osborne Speaks on TeamMates Program
Trevor Gill, Social Media Editor, The Fairbury Journal-News/FairburyTV
Friday, February 3, 2017
FHS 1962 Reunion
 
FHS 1962 Reunion at 4:28 PM on 1/3/2017
Start Time: 1/3/2017 4:28:00 PM
End Time: 3/5/2017 12:00:00 AM
Fairbury High School class of 1962. A gathering of members and spouses will be held in AZ March 3, 4, 5, 2017. For details please contact Kathy Weichels 406 855 8296 or email mtweichels@yahoo.com
Shrimp Feed
 
Shrimp Feed at 1:07 PM on 2/1/2017
Start Time: 2/1/2017 1:07:00 PM
End Time: 2/4/2017 6:00:00 PM
Shrimp Feed, Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Diller Opera House, from 5-8 p.m.
Meal Packing Event
 
Meal Packing Event at 1:07 PM on 2/1/2017
Start Time: 2/1/2017 1:07:00 PM
End Time: 2/4/2017 9:00:00 AM
On Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., with the biggest need from 1-7 p.m., a meal packing event will be held at the Odell Community Building through Mercy Meals of Southeast Nebraska and the Jefferson County Ministerial Association. Meals will be packed to be shipped out domestically and internationally. Everyone in the community is welcome to come help in helping feed the hungry. For more information please contact Pastor Brian at American Lutheran Church, (402) 587-0556.
Optimist
 
Optimist at 1:59 PM on 2/1/2017
Start Time: 2/1/2017 1:59:00 PM
End Time: 2/3/2017 12:00:00 AM
The Nebraska District of Optimist International will hold their second Quarter Conference at the Beatrice Holiday Inn Express this weekend. The Optimist Club of Beatrice will host visiting members to a Soup Supper in the Hotel lobby Friday, Feb. 3 from 6-8:00 p.m. Saturday, February 4, activities will begin with a welcome from Beatrice Mayor, Stan Wirth and presentation of colors by Cub Scout Pack 223 followed by the national anthem sung by 8 year old Alecia Bedlan of Fairbury. At an evening banquet, Awards for the 2015-2016 Optimist year will be presented to individuals and clubs that impacted the lives of children. A plaque will be given in appreciation of Dan and Cara Whitney’s generous contributions to benefit children through their “Git R Done” Foundation. Lynn Ayers, Executive Director of the Child Advocacy Center will be the Keynote speaker. Entertainment will be provided by Alecia Bedlan.
