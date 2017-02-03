FJN Facebook
BRIDGE MATCH FUNDS GO TO THREE JEFFERSON COUNTY BRIDGES
Friday, February 3, 2017 1:57 PM
The bridges of Jefferson County are finally getting some much needed love.
At the Jefferson County Commissioners Meeting of Tuesday, Jan. 24, it was agreed to begin three new engineering studies, focusing on three bridges in Jefferson County.
Blue Rivers Basin Community Alert System
Friday, February 3, 2017 1:56 PM
(Jefferson, Saline and Gage)
To be better informed, the Blue Rivers Basin Community Alert System needs some help. The system allows the counties to send emergency alerts and community notifications that affect citizens. Once signed up, enrollees will receive notification on your landline phone, email, cell phone and the system also allows posting to BRBCAS Facebook and Twitter social media sites.
Accident this afternoon near Plymouth
Thursday, February 2, 2017 7:41 PM
At approximately 1615 the 2
nd
of February 2017 Jefferson County Communications received a call of a Car/Semi crash at the intersection of Highway 4 and 573 Ave west of Plymouth.
Mach signs with Wayne
Friday, February 3, 2017 2:49 PM
free throws lift D-O to title game
Friday, February 3, 2017 2:37 PM
Pressure is both good and bad.
Thursday evening, second seed Diller-Odell stood tall in crunch time at the free throw line sinking eight charity tosses to hold off third seed Lourdes Central Catholic, 39-33 in semifinal play of the Pioneer Conference Girls Basketball Tournament played at Pawnee City High School.
Jeffs Win At Home Against W-C
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 2:13 PM
The Jeffs started out hot, putting in 18 points in the opening quarter, and cruised to the 55-37 Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament win over the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines.
POOL HUSTLER
Friday, February 3, 2017 2:53 PM
Now look, I hate to harp on things (not true, I actually enjoy harping on things) but we don't have much time left, so I'm going to gripe about the pool some more.
Letter to the Editor
Friday, February 3, 2017 2:52 PM
Editor:
I am writing to encourage anyone who has the opportunity to vote in the up-coming bond election for a new swimming pool and improved City Park infrastructure to vote YES! Only those of us in the city limits have the privilege to vote on the proposed bond but when the time comes we will be more than happy to accept donations from anyone in the county and throughout the country who might want to contribute to this great cause. If we can just get the bond to pass, funding-raising and grant efforts will begin which will considerably lower the tax burden of the few.
A Super Match Up
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 2:05 PM
Following last Sunday’s two NFL conference championship blowouts, the stage is set for Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots to be played Feb. 5, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Laveryl Jensby
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 1:10 PM
Laveryl Eugene Jensby, 82 died Jan. 26, at his home in Wilber.
Leola “Lee” Gutzmer Rickey
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 1:09 PM
Leola “Lee” Gutzmer Rickey was an eastern Nebraska girl born to Meta and Herbert Gitzmer in 1926. A lifelong Cornhusker fan, she married her dear husband, Earl David Rickey in Denver, CO, in 1946.
Robert Flagle
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 7:54 AM
Robert "Bob" Dale Flagle,61 passed away January 11, 2017 in LIncoln, NE. Bob was born September 20, 1955 in Fairbury, NE
Tom Osborne Speaks on TeamMates Program
